Tulsa DrillersFest is Back

Baseball fans, the time has come! The Tulsa Drillers are making their return for the season with the 2024 DrillersFest presented by Tulsa World on Saturday, March 23rd. DrillersFest is an opportunity for all season ticket holders to receive information and items from their membership packages as well as a chance for all fans to buy individual tickets to any home game of the 2024 season, opening night included. This day of festivities offers a wide variety of entertainment, including a face painter, a balloon artist, free ice cream samples, custard cookies, free beer samples (for ages 21 and over), as well as various other giveaways. The stadium’s TD Williamson Kids Zone, QuikTrip Hornsby’s Hangout, and the Speed Pitch Game will all be open and free of charge. Fans will also have the opportunity to take a few swings at the batting cages from 10am until 1:30pm. There will also be guided stadium tours and Hornsby and Oily will be in attendance for photos. This fun filled event is scheduled from 10am until 2pm, and admission is free for all guests. For more information or to take a deeper look at their list of activities, click here.

