The 51st annual Tulsa Mayfest is coming soon! This event is dedicated to the promotion of knowledge and education of the arts and humanities. This event is an art festival with juried art competitions and shows. This celebration allows visitors to view arts and crafts and enjoy a beer, great cuisine, and the usual fair food such as funnel cake and fry bread all while immersed in a carnival atmosphere. This festival will also feature musical performances from John Fullbright, King Cabbage, Joleen Brown, Josh Fudge, and more entertaining artists. Hosted by Downtown Tulsa the 2024 festival will commence on May 10th -12th, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free to the public and all ages are encouraged to attend! For the full music lineup, more information or to become a vendor or volunteer, click here.

