Tulsa Oktoberfest is Back!

One of Tulsa’s most beloved traditions is almost here! Tulsa Oktoberfest is bringing its six days of Oktoberfest fun back from October 19th - 22nd this year at the River West Festival Park! Take a sip of German culture through over 200 taps of German and local beer, food and live music. This event brings together local and international bands, arts, crafts, games, competitions, and even kids activities for the entire family to enjoy themselves.

This year will also feature the First Tulsa Oktoberfest Schuplattler Invitational, featuring award winning dance troupes from Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in a non-stop celebration of this classic German dance style. This will also be home to Stella HofGarten (Outdoor BierGarten) which will feature great views of hourly performances by Das Glockenspiel.

Come see why Tulsa is named a Top Five Octoberfest by USA Today, Conde Nast Traveler Magazine and Orbitz. Tickets are on sale now!

Groups can also purchase our limited, private Kabinen (spaces) on the FC Tulsa VIP Terrace Thrusday, Friday, and Saturday of the festival, reach out to admin@oktoberfest.org for details.

Click here to find out more information or purchase tickets online.

