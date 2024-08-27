Listen to 103.3 The Eagle’s Labor Day Live

Tell us what you want to hear over the long weekend

103.3 The Eagle Labor Day Live

Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial send off to summer and a perfect time to relax and tune into 103.3 The Eagle.

We are teaming up with River Spirit Casino Resort for a special edition Labor Day Live Weekend.

We will be playing concert-style blocks of live cuts from your favorite classic rockers.

Is there something you want to hear? Open the 103.3 The Eagle app and leave us a voice message and you might hear yourself and your rock block while you are relaxing at the lake or flipping burgers with your friends.

No matter what you are doing, 103.3 The Eagle has the perfect soundtrack to your holiday weekend.

