Veteran’s Day Events and Deals

Green Country is celebrating local military veterans in November thought parades, discounts and more. Below is a list of where veterans can be honored around November 11th.

Tulsa Veterans Day Parade – Starting at 11:00am on Monday, November 11th at the VFW Post 577 in Tulsa. Parade submission form is live and, on their website.

Claremore’s Annual Veterans Day Parade - Starting at 11:11 a.m. on Monday, November 11th.

Broken Arrow Veterans Day Parade - Saturday, November 2nd.

Big Band Veteran’s Day Dance 2024 – Happening at 10:00pm on Saturday, November 9th at the VFW Post 577 in Tulsa. Celebrate our heroes with live music and dancing all night long!

Los Cabos Veteran’s Days Dinner – Happening on Veteran’s Day itself, November 11th. Los Cabos in Jenks will be hosting a dinner to recognize the brave men and women who have served our country.

Owasso’s Veterans Appreciation Week – Happening from November 11th through the 15th throughout the community of Owasso! The community will recognize servicemen and women by providing special offers at restaurants and other businesses. Click HERE to view participating businesses.

Veterans Meet & Greet Breakfast – Happening from 8am to 10am on Thursday, November 14th. This event is part of Owasso’s Veterans Appreciation Week. RSVP at the number (918)376-1539 by November 4th.

Veterans Appreciation Concert – Starting at 7:00pm on Thursday, November 14th on the same day as the meet and greet.

Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon – Open from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Thursday, November 7 at St. James Church in South Tulsa. Join this special Veteran’s Day Luncheon for free food and to celebrate our local veterans!

Wisdom from the Watchtower: An Afternoon of Music and Stories for Veterans Day – Happening on Saturday, November 9th at the Bob Dylan Center from 10:00am until 4:30pm. This program honors all veterans and gives voice to their past and legacies.

Zarrow Veteran’s Day Assembly – Happening on Friday, November 15th at 9:00am to 10:45am at the Zarrow gymnasium. Check in begins at 8:30am. Bagels and coffee will be served while honoring local Zarrow veterans.

Veteran’s Day Deals

7-Eleven – Free coffee or Big Gulp, sign in or register with 7Rewards, for veterans, active-duty military members.

Applebee’s – Free meal off a special menu for veterans, active-duty military.

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free order of boneless wings and side of fries for all veterans, active-duty military, both dine-in and takeout, at participating U.S. locations.

Casey’s General Store – Free coffee on Nov. 11; for month of November, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and two-liter Pepsi brand drink to organizations that support disabled veterans, families of military members and more.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – Free meal from a special menu for veterans, active-duty military.

Cracker Barrel – In-store specials on Nov. 11 for veterans, including free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal; promotions throughout November – Military Appreciation Month – to support military families, in partnership with Operation Homefront.

Denny’s – Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon for veterans, active-duty military.

Dunkin’ – Free doughnut, all locations nationwide, no purchase necessary, for veterans, active-duty military; veterans get 10% off doughnuts and coffee, year-round.

Einstein Bros. Bagels – Free medium coffee (hot or iced) for veterans, active-duty military.

El Chico Café – Veterans and active-duty military eat for free ($20 limit).

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers – Veterans on Nov. 11 get a card for a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal, valid through Nov. 30.

Hard Rock Café – Free Legendary Steak Burger for veterans, active-duty military Nov. 11; 15% military discount year-round.

IHOP – Free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes for veterans, active-duty military, all locations, for dine-in customers.

Incredible Pizza (Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas) – Veterans eat for free Nov. 6-12.

Golden Corral – Veterans eat for free 5 p.m.-closing Nov. 14, Military Appreciation Night.

Krispy Kreme – Free doughnut and coffee for veterans.

Little Caesars – Free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for veterans, active-duty military at participating locations.

Logan’s Roadhouse – Free meal from American roadhouse menu for veterans, active-duty military from 3 to 6 p.m. at all locations.

Metro Diner – 50% off any meal for veterans, active-duty military.

Olive Garden – Free entrée from a special menu (all include breadsticks and choice of soup or salad) for veterans, active-duty military.

On the Border – Free pick-two combo for veterans, active-duty military.

Outback Steakhouse — Free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola for veterans, active-duty military.

Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert for veterans; 10% discount for veterans, active-duty on Miliary Mondays throughout the year.

Shoney’s – Free all-you-care-to-eat breakfast until 11 a.m. for veterans, active-duty military.

Smoothie King – Free 20-ounce smoothie for veterans, active-duty military.

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce (tall) hot-brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military, reservists, military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse – Free meal voucher for veterans 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wendy’s – Free small breakfast combo, no purchase necessary, for veterans, active-duty military.

Ziggi’s Coffee – Free 16-ounce drink for veterans at all locations.

American Legion, VFW and other veterans’ organizations, as well as churches, Elks lodges, community nonprofits and more, host special breakfasts, lunches and dinners on and around Veterans Day, at which veterans eat for free. Check local news listings to see what’s cooking in your area.

Car wash – Nonprofit Grace for Vets has compiled more than 1,500 independent car washes across the U.S. that provide free car washes to veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11, click here for information.

Dell Electronics – 10% discount for veterans on Nov. 11 purchases.

Great Clips – Veterans and active-duty military can get a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a coupon for one at a later date.

Jefferson Lines buses – Free one-way trip on Jefferson routes between Nov. 11-23, or round trip if first half is between Nov. 11-23 and second half is before Dec. 31, for veterans, active-duty military.

L.L. Bean – Boosts its year-round 10% discount for veterans and active-duty military to 15% Nov. 1-11.

Sports Clips – Free haircuts for veterans and active-duty military at some locations, click here for locations.

Target – Target is offering a 10% discount covering your full basket, excluding certain items. You can use the discount twice during the promotional period of Oct. 30-Nov. 12. To redeem the offer, guests must verify eligibility by registering here.

