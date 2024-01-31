Visit Darryl Starbird's National Rod & Custom Show

Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Show returns to the Sagenet Center at Expo Square February 16 – 18, 2024. This is the largest car show in the Midwest, with over 1,000 exotic customs and hot rods on display. Be sure to check out the Action Arena, which will feature live hooning with burnouts, freestyles, and flamethrowers! The Rocking Billy Bash, a celebration of the spirit of the traditional Rod and Kustom culture, will also be available at the show. That element will feature tattoo artists, rock n’ roll, pinup girls, pinstrippers, a beard & mustache contest and more. Celebrity appearances are also in store, including Richard Rawlings, Heather Storm, John D’Agostino and his Crystal Award, “Mini Mike” Cook and his wall of fire dirtbike stunts, and none other than lifelong hotrodder and pinstriping legend Vont Hot Rod! Click here to learn more about the event and grab your tickets ahead of time.

