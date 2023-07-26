Waltz on the Wild Side is Roaring Back to Tulsa

Waltz on the Wild Side, the Tulsa Zoo’s largest fundraiser and wildest party in town, is roaring back to town on Friday, September 22nd. The event gives patrons an opportunity to mingle with snow leopards, binturongs and Komodo dragons while enjoying bites from some of Tulsa’s finest restaurants and signature drinks from local mixologists. The evening event for patrons 21+ gives you an opportunity to wander through the Tulsa Zoo while enjoying tasty treats and listen to live music.

Money raised through the event will benefit the William S. Smith African Wilds: Carnivores!

The 32nd Annual Waltz on the Wild Side has lots of ways you can get involved. Click here to learn more about how to purchase tickets, become a sponsor or volunteer to help.

