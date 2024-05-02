What to Do with Mom for Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is almost here, and Green Country has several unique opportunities to show the woman in your life how much she means to you. Check out a couple things you can check out with a special mom in your life.

Native American Art Market: Mother’s Day

When : May 5, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where : Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

Join Tulsa Indian Club and Mother Road Market for Mother’s Day shopping, a fashion show, exhibition dancing, native drumming and singers, and Indian tacos.

Bands & Blooms: Hot Toast Music Co.

When : May 9, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where : Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Dr.

Enjoy an evening of live, kid-friendly music in the beautiful Tulsa Botanic Garden.

Tulsa International Mayfest

When : May 10-12, 2024

Where : The Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood District

Tulsa’s iconic spring festival will take place outside in the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood. As always, Mayfest will feature juried artists from across the country, local artists, bands, and musicians, and traditional festival food.

Tulsa Ballet’s Signature Series

When : May 9-11, 7:30 p.m.; May 11-12, 2:30 p.m.

Where : Lorton Performance Center, 550 S. Gary Pl.

Treat Mom to a beautiful performance by Tulsa Ballet, featuring works originally commissioned for their annual fundraising gala, Icons, and Idols. Learn more and get tickets at

Mother’s Day Floral Class at Jordon’s Flower Farm

When : May 11, at 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Where : Jordon’s Flower Farm, 1701 S. Cheyenne Road, Sapulpa ,OK

Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch & Historic Trolley Tour

When : May 11th, 10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m.

Where : The Vault Restaurant, 620 South Cincinnati Avenue Tulsa, OK 74103

Impress your sweet mama this year with flowers, a three-course brunch and one hour trolley tour highlighting Tulsa’s most iconic mothers.

Mother’s Day Mom Crawl

When : May 11, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where : Owasso Main Street, Owasso, OK

It’s that time of year again to celebrate Mom! May 11th marks our 2nd annual Mom Crawl Event!!! And this year we are shaking things up to make it even easier to shop your favorite stores!

Start at our Hub location (Gameday Spirit Shop) and pick up your Bingo card. Complete our Bingo card by visiting all 8 businesses and you will be entered into a GRAND PRIZE GIVEAWAY!!! While at the hub many businesses will be setup there as well as food/dessert trucks! All participating businesses are in walking distance!

Mother’s Day Craft

When : May 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where : Ray Harral Nature Center, 7101 S. 3rd St., Broken Arrow

Take your mom on a nature date to Ray Harral Nature Center and create a pinecone bouquet together!

Let them show you how to make beautifully painted pinecone flowers, and how easy it is to do.

Mama and Mimosas

When : May 11, 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Where : Pole It Up Fitness, 2606 South Sheridan Road, Ste. F, Tulsa, OK 74129

Calling all mothers figures come celebrate with us this weekend with an unforgettable class.

Mother’s Day Garden Tea Party

When : May 11th, 3 – 6 p.m.

Where : 2601 West Broadway Street Muskogee, OK 74401

Join us for a lovely afternoon of tea, treats, and flowers to celebrate all the amazing moms in our lives at our Mother’s Day Garden Tea Party.

Tulsa Symphony Presents Mahler 5

When : May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Where : Tulsa PAC, 110 E. 2nd St.

The Tulsa Symphony ends their 23-24 season with a bang! Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 is a monumental composition that showcases the composer’s emotional depth, grandeur, and innovative approach to symphonic writing. It remains a cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire and continues to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and expressive power.

Oklahoma Renaissance Festival

When : Saturdays-Sundays, April 27-June 3, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where : Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Rd., Muskogee

Do something different on Mother’s Day – the Oklahoma Renaissance Festival! Treat Mom like royalty while walking the Castleton village, shopping, etc.

Mother’s Day Mosaics

When : May 12, 1 – 4 p.m.

Where : Tulsa Stained Glass Studio, 4131 South Sheridan Road Tulsa, OK 74145

Treat your mom for Mother’s Day and bring her for an afternoon of fun and creativity!

Mother’s Day at the Boxyard

When : May 12, 1-4 p.m.

Where : The Boxyard, 502 E. 3rd St.

Features a luxurious pampering session hosted by LAMIK Beauty and gets crafty with candle-making hosted by Da Shade Room. Moms will be treated to a complimentary fresh floral arrangement*while supplies last*

There will be a bounce house and a make-and-take card station for the kids to partake in a piece of the fun!

Mother’s Day Potting Bar

When : May 12, 4-6 p.m.

Where : Cabin Boys Brewery, 1717 E. 7th St.

Enjoy fun evening of planting with your mom at Cabin Boys! Tickets include everything to build your own garden and a beer/drink (nonalcoholic options available!) Tickets are $30.

