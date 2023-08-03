Wild Brew is Back!

Wild Brew, the greatest party ever hatched, is returning to Tulsa. Make plans to join the fun at the Cox Business Center on Saturday, August 26th.

Wild Brew is a one-of-a-kind event that combines fare from Tulsa’s best restaurants with first rate local beers, spirits and wines from Oklahoma and behind. Patrons can choose form hundreds of beers and will have the opportunity to chat with the brewers in person. The food also features live music and demonstractions from local artists, a silent auction and more.

Proceeds raised through this event go to the George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center, which is best now for its work with bald eagles.

Click here to learn more about the event, check out a list of vendors and purchase your tickets today.

