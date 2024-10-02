Zeeco Oktoberfest is Almost Here!

Don’t miss the event that runes from October 17th - 20th

Tulsa Oktoberfest 2024

Tulsa is hope to one of the biggest and best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country. The Zeeco Oktoberfest is six days of family fun.  The festival brings together international and local German bands, Bavarian delicacies and bier, arts, crafts, games, competitions, and kid activities for the whole family.  The Zeeco Oktoberfestruns from October 17th – 20th and has something for everyone.  Click here to see a full schedule of events and purchase your tickets ahead of time. PROST!

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!