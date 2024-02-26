103.3 The Eagle’s Elite Eight Sweepstakes

Elite Eight Sweepstakes

103.3 The Eagle is partnering with EIGHT Elite Light Lager to arm you with an elite prize package to some of the hottest events in Green Country.

The prize includes the following:

An eight-pack of tickets (8 pairs of tickets to 8 shows) to local concerts, to be agreed upon by the winner and the station

A signed Troy Aikman football

EIGHT Elite Light Lager for a year (12 cases)

EIGHT Elite beer swag bag

Two gym memberships for a year at Ten Gym

Eight pairs of Tulsa Drillers flex tickets

$100 QuikTrip gift card

Registering is easy – visit any of Reasor’s 17 locations, find the Troy Aikman cutout and scan the QR code to get registered.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle and EIGHT Elite Light Lager.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/26/24–4/15/24. Open to legal OK res., 21+. To enter locate Sweepstakes QR code on signage at participating locations, follow link, and complete entry form. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. For prize details, restrictions, and Official Rules: 1033theeagle.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, , 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.