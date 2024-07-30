Celebrate Lynn and Jill’s Birthdays While Helping Local Dogs

Lynn and Jill share so much more than a love of classic rock. They are birthday twins and are both passionate about finding pets their forever homes. They are combining all their passions into one huge birthday celebration called Lynn and Jill’s Birthday Barklahoma!

Join them on Wednesday, August 7th from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Tails N Ales (1903 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa, OK) for a great night out.

Here’s what they have planned for their big night out:

The Tulsa SPCA will be onsite with adoptable dogs

A chance to register to win general admission Rocklahoma tickets while raising money for the Tulsa SPCA

The Barking Lot will be griding dogs’ mail for free and showing off custom puppy-friendly fur dye jobs

A chance to grab a beer or coffee and check out the Tails N Ales facility.

Bring your pup and they can enjoy indoor and outdoor play areas while you toast the birthday duo and help other dogs find their forever homes.

Happy Birthday to Lynn and Jill!