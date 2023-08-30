Enter Here: 103.3 Gameday Experience with the Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys 2023

The NFL is back and 103.3 The Eagle is teaming up with Miller Lite ® to give send listeners tickets to AT&T Stadium to watch the action up close.

Watching the Dallas Cowboys and drinking Miller Lite at home is fun, but how about we send you and a buddy to Arlington to watch America’s team live in person? That’s right – 103.3 The Eagle and Miller Lite are teaming up to give away a pair of standing-room-only tickets to one winner for each pre-season and regular-season Dallas Cowboys game.

Enter your information below to get registered for the contest:

You must be 21+ to enter.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle and Miller Lite!

Hard Rock Contest Legal Rules:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/21/23–12/22/23. Open to legal OK res.; 21+. To enter, locate sweepstakes display at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, complete entry form with req’d info., and submit to entry box. Limit: 1 entry/day. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.1033theeagle.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

Cherokee Casino Contest Legal Rules:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/30/2023–12/22/2023. Open to legal OK residents; 21+. To enter, locate sweepstakes display at participating Cherokee Casino locations, scan QR code and complete entry form with req’d info. Std. data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry/day. Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.1033theeagle.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.

