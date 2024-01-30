ENTER HERE: A Heather Storm VIP Experience

Heather Storm VIP Experience

103.3 The Eagle is teaming up with Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Show to give one person a VIP Experience with Heather Storm the weekend of the show at the SageNet Center at Expo Square. Hannah is the host of Garage Squad on Discovery DIY, the executive producer and host of Drive Yourself Local, and the co-host of the podcast Man Seeks Adventure.

The 103.3 The Eagle exclusive contest includes the following:

  • Two weekend passes to Darryl Starbird’s National Rod & Custom Show the weekend of February 16 – 18, 2024
  • Two meet and greets including a photo op and lunch with Heather Storm
  • Two VIP seats for Friday night’s freestyle “Hooning” in the live action arena
  • Two VIP seats for Saturday night’s demolition derby
  • Two Starbird souvenir shirts

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 30, 2024, and ends February 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!