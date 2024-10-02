ENTER HERE: Win a Family Four Pack to Zeeco Oktoberfest

Tulsa Oktoberfest 2024

Tulsa is hope to one of the biggest and best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country and we want to send you there to take in all of the action. The Zeeco Oktoberfest brings together international and local German bands, Bavarian delicacies and bier, arts, crafts, games, competitions, and kid activities for the whole family.

103.3 The Eagle is giving away a family four pack of tickets and a commemorate stein to the event.

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 2, 2024, and ends October 17, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.