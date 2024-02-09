ENTER HERE: Win a Hard Rock Experience to See Stephen Pearcy of Ratt and Quiet Riot

Stephen Pearcy and Quiet Riot at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Stephen Pearcy of Ratt and Quiet Riot are coming to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, May 17th and 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you the Hard Rock Experience to see them live in style.. It includes a pair of tickets to the show, a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and dinner for two at McGills.*

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins February 13, 2024, and ends May 11, 2024, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Tax and gratuity are not included.