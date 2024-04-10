ENTER HERE: Win Tickets for Aerosmith’s New Tulsa Tour Date

Aerosmith Rescheduled BOK Center 2024

Aerosmith has announced their rescheduled concert date for BOK Center. The Bad Boys will be coming to Tulsa on Tuesday, November 12th and bringing The Black Crowes with them. 103.3 wants to send you and a guest to see them in person.

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below:

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 1, 2023, and ends November 8, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

