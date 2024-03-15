ENTER HERE: Win Tickets to See Bachman-Turner Overdrive

BTO at River Spirit 2024

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is bringing its BTO IS BACK tour to Tulsa. BTO will be performing at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort on Saturday, June 22nd and 103.3 The Eagle wants to send you there to see the show live.

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 15, 2024, and ends June 18, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

