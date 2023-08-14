Enter To Win The Hard Rock Experience To See Dire Straits Legacy

Dire Straits Legacy Tour

Dire Straits is bringing its Legacy Tour to the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday, September 23rd. This concert will be a reunion tour of the original members of the band, a must for any Dire Strait fan. 103.3 The Eagle wants to give one lucky listener a chance to see them along with a Hard Rock Experience.

One lucky grand prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the show, plus a deluxe hotel room for the night and dinner for two at McGill’s on 19.*

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 13, 2023, and ends September 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Alcohol and Gratuity are not included.

