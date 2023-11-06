It’s a 103.3 The Eagle Wing-ter Wonderland

103.3 The Eagle Wing-ter Wonderland

103.3 The Eagle and Buffalo Wild Wings are prepping for the holidays by creating their own festive and mouthwatering WING-ter Wonderland. It’s the season for giving and enjoying finger lickin’ good wings. We are giving you five $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards to gift and a Party Pack for 12 for you to keep. That’s right – we’re helping you shop for your friends and family AND setting up your catering needs for your next party.

Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle and Buffalo Wild Wings!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 6, 2023, and ends November 30, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.