QR Code -- EIGHT Elite Sweepstakes

Elite Eight Sweepstakes

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/26/24–4/15/24. Open to legal OK res., 21+. To enter locate Sweepstakes QR code on signage at participating locations, follow link, and complete entry form. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. For prize details, restrictions, and Official Rules: 1033theeagle.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa, , 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129.