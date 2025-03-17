Kick off the spring season with a delightful shopping experience at the Spring Craft, Food & Gift Bazaar, happening March 28-29 at the Rhema Ninowski Recreation Center in Broken Arrow! This exciting indoor event brings together over 150 local vendors offering a fantastic selection of handmade crafts, specialty foods, health and beauty products, pet accessories, children’s items, and unique gifts to brighten up your home and life.

With free admission and parking, plus a complimentary shopping bag for guests, this event makes for the perfect weekend outing with family and friends. Kids will also receive free helium balloons and can enjoy special appearances from beloved princesses—Cinderella on Friday (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.) and Elsa on Saturday (10 a.m. – 3 p.m.). In addition to fantastic shopping, nonprofit organizations will have booths where they can sell products for fundraising and share information about their causes.

Don’t miss this fun-filled weekend of shopping, community, and springtime cheer! Mark your calendar and come explore all the amazing finds at the Spring Craft, Food & Gift Bazaar in Broken Arrow.