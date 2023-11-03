Sugar Daddy Santa is Back and Wants to Pay Your Mortgage

Jake is back as 103.3 The Eagle’s Sugar Daddy Santa and is once again giving you the chance to have your rent or mortgage bills paid in 2024. One lucky person will win up to $18,000 to pay their mortgage or rent in 2024. Entering is easy. Include your information below to be entered to win. The winner will be announced on December 21st.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle and our Sugar Daddy Santa!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. THESE OFFICIAL RULES GOVERN ONLY THE PROMOTION AND ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO ANY THIRD-PARTY CONTEST (DEFINED BELOW). BY ENTERING THIS PROMOTION, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT BETWEEN THE ENTRANT (“ENTRANT” OR “YOU”) AND AUDIENCE, LLC. YOU ARE ADVISED TO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. Visit the KSJR Contest Rules page for the full contest legal rules.

