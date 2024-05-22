Win 10″ of Lenny

10" of Lenny

On May 26th, rock icon Lenny Kravitz is hitting a milestone – 60 years of being cooler than the rest of us.

103.3 The Eagle is celebrating Lenny’s big birthday by giving away 10″ of Lenny’s every hour this Friday between 6am and 6pm.

No, Lenny’s pants didn’t split again --- but yours might feel snug when you chow down on a 10-inch fresh-sliced deli sub from Lenny’s Grill & Subs!

Register to win on the 103.3 The Eagle app.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LENNY! from Lenny’s Grill & Subs, and Tulsa’s ONLY Classic Rock… 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 26, 2024, and ends May 24, 2024 at 6:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

