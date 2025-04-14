Win $1,000 with the 103.3 The Eagle Pays Your Bills Contests

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The 103.3 The Eagle Pays Your Bills Contest starts Monday, April 21, and goes through Friday, June 6*.
How to Play:
- Listen to 103.3 The Eagle on weekdays at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.
- We’ll announce a new keyword in each of these contest hours
- You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)
- If you are that hour’s winner you will receive $1,000!
- Winner will be notified by phone
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/29/22–10/14/22. Open to US residents in listening area(s) for participating stations, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating stations, text keyword to 70123 within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a national sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. For participating stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: CLICK HERE. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree Street, Atlanta, GA 30309.