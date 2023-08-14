Win $1,000 for you and $1,000 for a school or charity of your choice

Back to school means big bucks. Between school supplies, backpacks, lunchboxes and new tennis shoes – the expenses can pile up. 103.3 The Eagle wants to help get your family geared up. You could win $1,000 for you AND $1,000 for your favorite charity or school.

Sign up below to get registered.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Contest begins July 30, 2023, and ends on August 30, 2023. Other terms and restrictions apply. One winner will be selected at the end of the game. Click here for full rules.

©2023 Cox Media Group