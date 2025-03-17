Win the Complete Hard Rock Experience to see the Little River Band at Hard Rock Live

The Little River Band is headed to Hard Rock Live on June 27th, 2025, and 103.3 The Eagle has your chance to win the complete Hard Rock Experience to the show. One lucky winner will score two tickets to the concert, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19*, and a hotel stay for the night. Enter below for your chance to win!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 7, 2025, and ends June 23rd, 2025 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

