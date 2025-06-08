Win the Complete Hard Rock Experience to see Loverboy

Loverboy

Win the complete Hard Rock Experience! Click below to register to win two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19, and a one-night stay at Hard Rock Casino Resort! Must be 21+ to enter.

Get tickets and details here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 22, 2025, and ends August 31, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2025 Cox Media Group