Win the Full Hard Rock Experience to see the Blue Oyster Cult!

The Blue Oyster Cult will play Hard Rock Live on December 12th and you can see them in style! Enter below to win two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a night stay at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

For more information about the show or for ticket information, please click HERE.

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 30 2025, and ends November 30th, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.