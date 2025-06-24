Enter below for a chance to win the full Hard Rock Experience to see Blues Traveler live on November 13th! This package includes two tickets to the show, dinner for two at Carver’s on 19 and a nights stay at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino!

For more information, click HERE.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 24, 2025, and ends Nov 2nd, 2025 at 11:59pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.