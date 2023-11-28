Win a Great White & Slaughter Hard Rock Experience

Great White and Slaughter

Great White and Slaughter are coming to the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, March 8th. 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you

a Hard Rock Experience to see them. It includes a pair of tickets to the show, a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and dinner for two at McGills.*

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Great White” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 28, 2023, and ends March 4, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Tax and gratuity are not included.