Win Here: The Hard Rock Experience to See Vince Neil

Vince Neil at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino 2024

Vince Neil is coming to the Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Friday, January 14, 2024. 103.3 The Eagle wants to give one lucky listener a chance to see the Motley Crue front man with a Hard Rock Experience.

One lucky grand prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the show, plus a deluxe hotel room for the night and dinner for two at McGill’s on 19.*

To get yourself registered to win, enter your information below.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 12, 2023, and ends January 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

*Alcohol and Gratuity are not included.