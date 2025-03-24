Enter here to have a chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to OkiCon Tulsa at the Marriot Southern Hills! This event will take place April 4th through 6th. You will be able to meet masters of the craft such as Brian Mathis, Dani Chambers, and Austin Tindle!

NO PURCHASE NECCESARY. Contest will be open March 24th-30th, 2025. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.