Win Premium Seats to See Heart

Heart at the BOK Center 2024

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Heart are coming to the BOK Center as part of their Royal Flush Tour. They will be taking the stage on Saturday, May 4th with Cheap Trick.

103.3 The Eagle wants to put you in a pair of premium seats for the show.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Heart” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins February 1, 2023, and ends April 29, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.