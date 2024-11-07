Win Tickets to the Cancer Sucks Show at Cain’s Ballroom

Cancer Sucks Concert at Cain's Ballroom 2024

The Cancer Sucks Concert featuring Stephen Pearcy of Ratt and Special guest Quiet Riot is coming to Cain’s Ballroom on Saturday, November 30th. 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Cancer Sucks” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins November 7, 2024, and ends November 25, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.