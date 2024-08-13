Win Tickets to The Experience Hendrix Tour

The Experience Hendrix Tour

The Experience Hendrix Tour is coming to the Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort on Saturday, October 12th. A line of up artists will perform some of Jimi Hendrix most popular songs. The line up features Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Zakk Wylde, Eric Johnson, Noah Hunt and more. 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you a pair of tickets to the show.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Hendrix” button.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 13, 2024, and ends October 8, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.