Win Tickets to Killer Queen

Killer Queen

Killer Queen – A Tribute to Queen is bringing its high energy show back to Tulsa. The show will be at the Tulsa Theatre on March 1st and 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you a pair of tickets.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Killer Queen” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 16, 2024, and ends February 25, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.