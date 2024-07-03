Win Tickets to See Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam

Dave Mason's Traffic Jam 2024

Dave Mason’s Traffic Jam is coming to Cain’s Ballroom on Thursday, July 18th for an all ages show. 103.3 The Eagle wants to give you a pair of tickets to the show.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Dave Mason” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins July 3, 2024, and ends July 16, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.