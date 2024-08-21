Win Tickets to See Stryper

Stryper at Cain's Ballroom

Stryper is bringing its 40th Anniversary tour to Cain’s Ballroom on Monday, September 23rd. The show will celebrate four decares of the band’s biggest hits.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Stryper” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

