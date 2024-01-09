Win Tickets to See Toto in Tulsa

TOTO at River Spirit Casino 2024

TOTO is bringing its Dogz of Oz Tour to Tulsa. TOTO will be performing at The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort on Thursday, April 11th and 103.3 The Eagle wants to send you there to see the show live.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Toto” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins January 9, 2024, and ends April 2, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.