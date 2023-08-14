Win VIP Tickets To Rocklahoma 2023!

Rocklahoma 2023 Lineup Announced

Rocklahoma just announced their lineup for 2023 and 103.3 The Eagle wants to hook you up with VIP Tickets to the festival!

This year’s festival is taking place once again in Pryor, OK this Labor Day Weekend.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Rocklahoma” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 6, 2023, and ends August 25, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!