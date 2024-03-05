Win a You + Tres Hombres Prize Package

You + Tres Hombres 2024

103.3 The Eagle and DCF Concerts are teaming up to give away a You + Tres Hombres prize for the ZZ Top concert at the Tulsa Theatre on Wednesday, April 10th. The prize includes four premium seats to the show, four ZZ Top keychains, and the winner takes Billy Gibbons picks and Frank Beard’s drumsticks.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Tres Hombres” button.

Don’t want to chance it? Click here to learn more about the show and purchase a pair of tickets.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins March 5, 2024, and ends April 5, 2024 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KJSR’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

