103.3 The Eagle Bad Company App Contest (Contest Ends 12/21/18)

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score free tickets to see the legendary Bad Company live at Paradise Cove at River spirit Casino Resort on December 28th, 2018.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Bad Co App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 30th, 2018 and ends December 21st, 2018 at 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.