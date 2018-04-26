103.3 The Eagle Big Summer Giveaway

By Andy Hicks

Andy Hicks

103.3 The Eagle, Reasor's and Coors Light® want to hook you up with the ultimate summer prize pack. It's 103.3 The Eagle's Big Summer Giveaway, and you could win a Coors Light® YETI® Cooler and be in the running for the Grand Prize --- a deluxe Hasty Bake® Legacy Grill.

To enter, simply visit your local Reasor’s, find the Coors Light® display, and follow the instructions to text and win!

For a complete list of Reasor's locations, click here.

Good luck from Reasor's, Coors Light®, and 103.3 The Eagle!

___________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Standard text and messaging rates may apply. Must be 21+ to enter. Begins April 30th at 12:00am CST, and ends June 2nd at 11:59pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 21 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KJSR in any 30 day period. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.