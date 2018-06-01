103.3 The Eagle Billy Idol App Contest (Contest Ends: 9/18/18)

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score free tickets to see Billy Idol at the Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on September 22nd.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Billy Idol App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 31st, 2018 and ends September 18th, 2018 an 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.