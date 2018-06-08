103.3 The Eagle has your chance to win tickets to see Def Leppard and Journey live at the BOK Center on July 9th.

It’s the 103.3 The Eagle Def Leppard – Journey Daily Double Shot Contest, and we’ve got your chance to win tickets every afternoon

Just listen each weekday, between June 11th, 2018 and June 15th, 2018. 103.3 The Eagle will have your chance to grab a pair of free tickets each day.

Each weekday morning, around 8:10am, Dena will tell you tell you what hour we’ll play Def Leppard and Journey back-to-back. When you hear them --- a Def Leppard song, followed by a Journey song --- played back before 6pm later that same day, just be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-1033 and you’ll win tickets instantly!

Be sure to download the free Eagle App for iPhone or Android, and we’ll send you a reminder just before the song plays, so that you never miss a chance to win.

Good luck from 103.3 the Eagle!