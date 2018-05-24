103.3 The Eagle has your chance to win tickets to see The Eagles live at the BOK Center on June 17th!

It’s the 103.3 The Eagle Eagles Song of the Day Contest, and we’ve got your chance to win tickets in the first four rows!

Just listen each weekday, between May 29th, 2018 and June 1st, 2018. 103.3 The Eagle will have your chance to grab a pair of free tickets each day.

Tuesday – Win Fourth Row Tickets

Wednesday – Win Third Row Tickets

Thursday – Win Second Row Tickets

Friday - Win FRONT ROW Tickets

Each weekday morning, around 7:30am, Dena will give you the Eagles Song of the Day and tell you what hour we’ll play it in later that day. When you hear it played back before 6pm later that same day, just be caller number ten (10) to 918-460-1033 and you’ll win tickets instantly!

Be sure to download the free Eagle App for iPhone or Android, and we’ll send you a reminder just before the song plays, so that you never miss a chance to win.

Good luck from 103.3 the Eagle!