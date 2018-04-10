103.3 The Eagle Judas Priest App Contest

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score the ultimate experience to see Judas Priest at the BOK Center on April 26th.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Judas Priest App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

____________________________________________________________________________________________