Now Playing
103.3 The Eagle
Last Song Played
Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock

Posted: October 30, 2018

103.3 The Eagle KISS App Contest (contest 2/22/19)

Comments

Andy Hicks

103.3 The Eagle has your chance to score a four-pack of floor seats to see the legendary KISS live at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on February 26th, 2019.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the Eagle Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “KISS App Contest” button.

Good luck from 103.3 The Eagle.

____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 30th, 2018 and ends February 22nd, 2019 at 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KJSR's listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.1033theeagle.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE