103.3 The Eagle Moody’s Jewelry AC/December Contest

For those who want a ROCK…we salute you!

Welcome to AC/December at 103.3 The Eagle! Feast on extra helpings of AC/DC all month long --- and get yourself registered to win a rock from Moody’s Jewelry!

Each time you hear AC/DC on 103.3 The Eagle between Friday, December 1st and 12noon on December 20th, just text “ROCK” to 95920, and you’ll be registered to win a gorgeous diamond solitaire pendant from Moody’s Jewelry!

AC/December…the most wonderful time of the year!

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TEXT AND DATA RATES APPLY. Begins December 1st and ends December 20th, 2018. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma 18 years or older. Standard 30 day prize rule applies --- Individuals may only win one prize from KJSR in any 30 day period.. Odds of winning will vary. Winner will be notified by text. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Click here for official contest rules.